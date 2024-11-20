Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 15,641 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 178,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,641 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $19,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Veralto alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veralto during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veralto during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veralto during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veralto by 11,100.0% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on VLTO. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Veralto from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veralto currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $1,452,878.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,260,841.90. The trade was a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $77,388.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,601.83. This represents a 6.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,639 shares of company stock worth $3,175,803 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Price Performance

Shares of Veralto stock opened at $103.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74. Veralto Co. has a 52 week low of $70.47 and a 52 week high of $115.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.26.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 52.85% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Veralto’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Veralto Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.