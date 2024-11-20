Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 302,227 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 60.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302,227 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $19,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $64.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.36. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.29 and a 1-year high of $159.75.

Estée Lauder Companies Cuts Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 471.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $315,963.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,578,114. This trade represents a 6.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg purchased 77,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.01 per share, for a total transaction of $4,960,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 234,500 shares in the company, valued at $15,010,345. This represents a 49.36 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,296 shares of company stock valued at $1,423,366. Company insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.