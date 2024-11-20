Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 94 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $19,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,687,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,400,000 after buying an additional 118,211 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,407,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,395,000 after buying an additional 46,877 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 883,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,873,000 after buying an additional 56,416 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 783,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,325,000 after buying an additional 13,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 675,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,904,000 after buying an additional 42,654 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $285.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $270.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $214.20 and a one year high of $294.89.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

