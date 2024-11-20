Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 977 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $14,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 184.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 29.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 308.7% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 11,751 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 22,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IR stock opened at $102.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.94, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.46 and a 12-month high of $105.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.83.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,629 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $416,563.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,571.71. The trade was a 54.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 2,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $246,620.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,510.40. This represents a 17.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

