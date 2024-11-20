News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of News by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 18,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the period. XY Capital Ltd increased its holdings in News by 579.0% in the 3rd quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 59,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 50,962 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in News by 1.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of News by 6.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 129,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in News by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 58,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NWS opened at $31.78 on Wednesday. News Co. has a 52-week low of $21.84 and a 52-week high of $32.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.26 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.19.

Separately, Loop Capital upgraded News to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

