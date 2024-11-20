Northside Capital Management LLC Sells 385 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Northside Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,363 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 0.4% of Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 64.6% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its stake in Amazon.com by 650.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Amazon.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,171,900. This represents a 3.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,011,423 shares of company stock worth $1,249,093,896 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $204.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.50 and a fifty-two week high of $215.90. The company has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.