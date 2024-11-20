NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,297 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,041,129 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $718,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,736 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 24,533.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 514,341 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $123,447,000 after buying an additional 512,253 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at $84,901,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1,882.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 343,522 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $92,438,000 after buying an additional 326,197 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 601,370 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $161,823,000 after acquiring an additional 257,683 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $219.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.16. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $198.00 and a 52-week high of $296.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 20.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. TD Cowen dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $287.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,002.15. This trade represents a 10.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

