Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 33.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OII. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,578,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $294,348,000 after buying an additional 117,503 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 21.0% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,365,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,263 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,705,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,003,000 after purchasing an additional 43,941 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 13.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,022,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,849,000 after purchasing an additional 239,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,819,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Oceaneering International

In other news, Director Karen H. Beachy sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $75,702.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,229 shares in the company, valued at $647,573.26. This trade represents a 10.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Stock Up 0.0 %

OII stock opened at $27.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.93. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $30.45. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 2.35.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $679.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.69 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 15.11%. Oceaneering International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on OII. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Oceaneering International from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

