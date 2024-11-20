Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OII. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 19,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 8,453 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,106,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 510,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,706,000 after buying an additional 7,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 299,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,457,000 after buying an additional 76,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Oceaneering International stock opened at $27.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $30.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.58 and a 200 day moving average of $24.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $679.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.69 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 5.22%. Oceaneering International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Oceaneering International from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Karen H. Beachy sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $75,702.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,573.26. This trade represents a 10.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

Featured Stories

