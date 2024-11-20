Ondas Holdings Inc. Amends 2021 Incentive Stock Plan

Get alerts:

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS), a Nevada corporation, made an official announcement regarding the amendment to its 2021 Incentive Stock Plan. The Board of Directors of Ondas Holdings Inc. has decided to modify certain aspects of the existing plan, following the provisions outlined in Section 16(l) of the Plan, which allow for periodic amendments.

Effective upon the approval of the Company’s Stockholders as set forth in Section 16(l) of the Plan, the key amendments to the Plan include adjustments to the number of shares of Common Stock available for awards. Specifically, the last sentence of Section 5(a) of the Plan has been revised to state that the total number of shares of Common Stock available for awards shall be eleven million (11,000,000) shares. Additionally, Section 5(b) of the Plan has been modified to specify that a maximum of eleven million (11,000,000) shares may be subject to grants of Incentive Stock Options.

Apart from the changes highlighted in this Amendment, all other terms and conditions of the Plan will remain unchanged and continue to be in full force and effect. The amendment was duly executed by an authorized officer of the Company on the 18th of November 2024.

Ondas Holdings Inc. remains committed to enhancing its incentive stock plan to align with its strategic objectives and shareholder interests. Investors and stakeholders can refer to the official filing for detailed information on the recent modifications to the 2021 Incentive Stock Plan.

