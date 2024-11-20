OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 222 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 89.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Baird R W cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.09.

In other news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $327,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,720.71. The trade was a 11.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,805,724. This represents a 14.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FITB stock opened at $46.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.54. The stock has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.21. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $26.89 and a one year high of $48.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.17%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

