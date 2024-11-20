OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 349 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 218.2% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 55.0% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Argus cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.33.

Hershey Stock Performance

HSY opened at $170.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.99 and its 200 day moving average is $191.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.38. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $168.16 and a 12-month high of $211.92.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 63.13%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

