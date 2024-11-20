OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,279 iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 35,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IDU opened at $102.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.06. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.93 and a fifty-two week high of $104.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.48.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

