OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 311 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.2 %

Boston Scientific stock opened at $90.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $53.93 and a 1-year high of $91.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.39.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $585,594.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,967.28. The trade was a 16.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 132,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $11,264,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,467 shares in the company, valued at $13,639,695. This trade represents a 45.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 309,270 shares of company stock worth $26,196,718. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Stories

