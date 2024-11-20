OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 455 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OKE. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,795,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $554,158,000 after purchasing an additional 232,043 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 10.3% during the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,434,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,362,000 after buying an additional 319,487 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,340,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,377,000 after buying an additional 132,326 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 9,439.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,230,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,440,000 after buying an additional 3,197,121 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,149,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,545,000 after acquiring an additional 277,514 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In related news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $310,901.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $113.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.22. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.49 and a 52-week high of $113.23. The company has a market cap of $66.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 82.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on ONEOK from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ONEOK from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ONEOK from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on ONEOK from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.38.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

