OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 242.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 1.2 %

MTD opened at $1,160.67 on Wednesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,041.49 and a 52 week high of $1,546.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,373.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,401.19. The company has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.21. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 531.78% and a net margin of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $954.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,338.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Mettler-Toledo International

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.75, for a total value of $99,693.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 240 shares in the company, valued at $314,820. This trade represents a 24.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.