OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 25.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 781.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the first quarter worth $224,000.

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF stock opened at $44.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.80. BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $50.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.22.

The BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA index. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies in developed markets outside of the US that are considered to be equipped for a low-carbon economy transition.

