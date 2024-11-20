OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BJAN. Crown Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 1.0% in the second quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 326,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 2.3% during the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 229,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 0.7% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 148,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 1,386.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 102,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 96,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,042,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

BJAN opened at $47.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $288.19 million, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.71 and a 200-day moving average of $45.55.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.