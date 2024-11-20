OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 28.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,403 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 225.9% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 119,055 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $17,077,000 after purchasing an additional 82,522 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 17.8% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,922 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 0.9% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,408 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 983.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 257,902 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $36,993,000 after acquiring an additional 234,098 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,448 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $353,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,675,950.50. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 7,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.91, for a total value of $1,106,935.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,675,692.90. This trade represents a 19.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,944,285 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $166.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.01 and a 200 day moving average of $143.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $166.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.54%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.37.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

