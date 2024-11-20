OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $661,000 Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 81.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $2,284.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,026.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,704.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.35. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $1,037.55 and a 12-month high of $2,402.51.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 2,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,338.21, for a total transaction of $6,266,402.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,489,133.49. This represents a 31.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $6,931,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,890 shares of company stock valued at $13,780,452. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FICO. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,967.00 to $2,109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2,040.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,130.00 to $2,374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,964.92.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

