OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $690,000 Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 49.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $150.58 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.10 and its 200 day moving average is $128.80. The firm has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $99.61 and a 52-week high of $152.85.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.04). Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 16.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CINF shares. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.57.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

