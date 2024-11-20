OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $752,000 Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get General Mills alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 400.0% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in General Mills by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on GIS shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Pankaj Mn Sharma sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $173,514.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,700,411.92. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Sastre sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $63,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,007.58. The trade was a 4.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,555 shares of company stock valued at $4,721,336. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

NYSE GIS opened at $62.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.47 and a 12 month high of $75.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.73. The stock has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.11.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 26.85%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.