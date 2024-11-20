OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $787,000 Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the third quarter worth about $318,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 254,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,154,000 after acquiring an additional 12,592 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 227.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 21,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 14,832 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 57.5% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 582.4% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 124,046 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $36.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.44.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

