OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $838,000 Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,442,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $225,411,000 after buying an additional 115,808 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 826,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $129,065,000 after purchasing an additional 30,059 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 240,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 234,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,659,000 after purchasing an additional 20,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 185,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,919,000 after purchasing an additional 11,565 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.50.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $183.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.18. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.34 and a 1-year high of $199.52.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $525.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.87 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 27.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.26%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

