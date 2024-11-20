OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $871,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $95.60 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $74.20 and a 1 year high of $99.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.79.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

