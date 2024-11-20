OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Stericycle by 4,172.7% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stericycle in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $61.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.11, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.06. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

