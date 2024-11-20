OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 212 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,103,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,423,373,000 after acquiring an additional 178,870 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 6.5% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,332,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,385,000 after purchasing an additional 142,751 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 307.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,927,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,733 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 4.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,690,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,510,000 after purchasing an additional 71,681 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Waste Connections by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,546,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,477,000 after purchasing an additional 103,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Waste Connections from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, October 25th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Waste Connections to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.56.

Shares of WCN opened at $187.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.90 and its 200 day moving average is $177.26. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.33 and a 12-month high of $188.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $48.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 34.62%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

