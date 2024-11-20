OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 588 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,529 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 153 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.44.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNG opened at $220.18 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $152.31 and a one year high of $220.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $2.06. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.77%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.