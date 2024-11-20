OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $142.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.15. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $120.21 and a 1-year high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.39.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $32.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VLO shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Valero Energy from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.86.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

