OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,222 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 198.7% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:FSK opened at $21.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.04. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $21.60.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.58 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 12.7%. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous None dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 136.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

