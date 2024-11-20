OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVE. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,472,000. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,946,000. M&G Plc boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 3,496,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,013,000 after purchasing an additional 82,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 2.05. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 36.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.