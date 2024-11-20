OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,422 Shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 506.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,181,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,124,000 after acquiring an additional 986,867 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 239.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,105,000 after purchasing an additional 302,601 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 201.9% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 287,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,021,000 after purchasing an additional 192,177 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 748.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 162,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after buying an additional 143,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,689,000.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF stock opened at $49.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.04 and a 200-day moving average of $48.97.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0551 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.