OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 173 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,385,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,979,000 after acquiring an additional 20,207 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 12.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,135,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,823,000 after buying an additional 354,429 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in Eversource Energy by 730.4% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,537,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,585 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,765,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,110,000 after acquiring an additional 374,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 1,626,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,721,000 after purchasing an additional 234,361 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $61.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.99 and a 200 day moving average of $62.89. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $52.09 and a 52 week high of $69.01.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently -182.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.46.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

