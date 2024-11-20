OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 600 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth $45,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Corteva from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.68.

NYSE CTVA opened at $58.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.70. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.89 and a 1 year high of $63.75. The firm has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.84, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.69%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

