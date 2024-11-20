OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 848 Shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hyperion Partners LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the third quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the third quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 279.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 15,510 shares during the period.

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Price Performance

Shares of BATS IGHG opened at $77.66 on Wednesday. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $78.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.42 and its 200-day moving average is $76.72.

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Cuts Dividend

About ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.3277 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged (IGHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with long exposure to USD-denominated investment-grade debt and short exposure to US Treasurys. The fund aims to minimize interest-rate risk.

