OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Takes $719,000 Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $644,000. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 61,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYC opened at $94.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.57 and a 200-day moving average of $83.64. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $70.24 and a 52-week high of $95.28.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

