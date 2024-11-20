Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,135 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 34.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 223.5% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,425.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000.

SFM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $127.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.40.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $143.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.39 and a 1 year high of $148.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.54.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $519,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,666,076. This trade represents a 16.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Fortunato sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $1,527,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,459,571.64. The trade was a 25.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,148 shares of company stock valued at $5,853,826 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

