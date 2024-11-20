Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 12,859 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 58.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,859 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BROOKFIELD Corp ON acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 212.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

HST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com cut Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.21.

NASDAQ HST opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $21.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.68.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.24). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.67%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

