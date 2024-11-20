Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vontier by 2,976.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 37.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Vontier by 32.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus cut Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Vontier from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vontier presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $37.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $45.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Vontier had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 45.48%. The company had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.83%.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

