Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $468,000 Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 40.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 11,994 shares during the last quarter. III Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter worth $871,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after buying an additional 9,559 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 162.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 49,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after buying an additional 30,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth $601,000. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 44,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total transaction of $6,550,602.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 623,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,373,585.84. This represents a 6.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 23.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Shares of NYSE H opened at $153.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.85 and a fifty-two week high of $162.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.22.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.