Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $557,000 Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 2,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $106.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 85.30 and a beta of 0.81. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.67 and a 52-week high of $173.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.85 and its 200 day moving average is $132.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.84.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $822,099.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,662,822.56. The trade was a 14.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

SRPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. William Blair raised Sarepta Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $179.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.33.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

