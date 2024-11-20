Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $632,000 Stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NYT. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in New York Times by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,188,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,268 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 25.0% in the second quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 6,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,062,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in New York Times by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,912,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,131,000 after buying an additional 482,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in New York Times by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,424,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,164,000 after acquiring an additional 438,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in New York Times by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,660,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,009,000 after acquiring an additional 19,196 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYT opened at $52.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $41.55 and a 52 week high of $57.08.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. New York Times had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $640.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. New York Times’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NYT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of New York Times from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on New York Times from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on New York Times from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Times currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

