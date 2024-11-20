Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $692,000 Stock Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EQT. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the second quarter worth $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 18,080.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of EQT by 149.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in EQT by 936.1% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT stock opened at $44.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.81. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $44.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 52.71 and a beta of 1.06.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. EQT had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on EQT from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EQT to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.83.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

