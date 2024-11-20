Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,636,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 47.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 28,627 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 57.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 62,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 22,658 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter valued at $1,016,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter worth about $1,389,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

Shares of CBRL opened at $47.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $83.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.19). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $894.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

