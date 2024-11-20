Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 304.5% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 13,814 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 224,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,706,000 after purchasing an additional 64,815 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $10,427,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.1% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DD. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.42.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:DD opened at $81.38 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $90.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.35.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 6.35%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

See Also

