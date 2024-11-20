Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 23.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Gentherm by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm during the third quarter worth about $208,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gentherm by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on THRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gentherm from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Gentherm from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Gentherm from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gentherm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

THRM opened at $41.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.44. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $39.86 and a 52 week high of $62.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $371.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Gentherm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 4,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $220,980.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,395,313.40. This trade represents a 2.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

