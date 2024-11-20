Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,173 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRMW. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 375.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Primo Water by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Primo Water during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Primo Water during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 31.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRMW shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James cut Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Primo Water in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Primo Water currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

PRMW stock opened at $24.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.12. Primo Water Co. has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $28.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.36%.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

