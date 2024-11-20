Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 393 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCVX. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 5.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 4.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 3.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Vaxcyte from $108.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Vaxcyte from $101.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Vaxcyte from $98.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vaxcyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 2,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total transaction of $245,803.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,274,278.22. This trade represents a 1.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.94, for a total value of $927,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,479,005.02. This represents a 8.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,464 shares of company stock valued at $12,640,276 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vaxcyte Stock Performance

Shares of PCVX opened at $87.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 1.01. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.24 and a fifty-two week high of $121.06.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.27. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.91) EPS. Analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.14 EPS for the current year.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.