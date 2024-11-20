Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $739,000 in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 45.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth $321,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the third quarter valued at $384,000. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, XY Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the third quarter worth about $19,356,000. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Trip.com Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Trip.com Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.56.

Trip.com Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $62.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $69.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.93 and a 200-day moving average of $52.28. The company has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.39.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 28.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

