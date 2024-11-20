Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 366 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,453 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 262.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CFG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $46.03 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.13 and a 12-month high of $48.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.61. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.14%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

